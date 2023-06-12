Green Awards for Tiruchi district eco-warriors

June 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three local administration officials were lauded for their efforts to promote environmental conservation and conferred with the Green Awards 2022 on Monday.

In Tiruchi district, S. Vaidyanathan, revenue divisional officer, Lalgudi, S. Sangeetha, leader, Kattuputhur Town Panchayat, and Hemalatha Srinivasa Perumal, president, Sanamangalam Panchayat, were honoured with the Green Awards instituted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar gave away the awards, which have a cash purse of ₹1 lakh each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was attended by R. Abirami, District Revenue Officer, Sivaranjini, District Environment Engineer, Shahul Hameed, Executive Officer, Kattuputhur Town-Panchayat, and other senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.