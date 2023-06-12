Green Awards for Tiruchi district eco-warriors

June 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three local administration officials were lauded for their efforts to promote environmental conservation and conferred with the Green Awards 2022 on Monday.

In Tiruchi district, S. Vaidyanathan, revenue divisional officer, Lalgudi, S. Sangeetha, leader, Kattuputhur Town Panchayat, and Hemalatha Srinivasa Perumal, president, Sanamangalam Panchayat, were honoured with the Green Awards instituted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar gave away the awards, which have a cash purse of ₹1 lakh each.

The ceremony was attended by R. Abirami, District Revenue Officer, Sivaranjini, District Environment Engineer, Shahul Hameed, Executive Officer, Kattuputhur Town-Panchayat, and other senior officials.