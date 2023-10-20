Gravel transporters in Thanjavur allege intimidation by private concern

October 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A group of tipper lorry owners in Thanjavur district lodged a complaint with the district administration alleging that they were being intimidated by a private concern which demanded money from them for transporting gravel or red sand.

The lorry owners claimed that they were operating their vehicles to transport red sand or gravel from licensed quarries in the district. However, the ‘representatives’ of the private concern authorised to operate sand quarries in delta districts demand ₹3,000 per vehicle for transporting red sand or gravel from the quarry to the customer’s location.

When questioned on what basis they were demanding money, the ‘representatives’ of the private concern threatened them that their vehicles would be seized by the officials if they failed to pay the money, the lorry owners claimed.

The tipper lorry owners also submitted a memorandum to the district police authorities, sources said.