Lok Sabha polls | Grateful to PM Modi for opportunity to contest in this election, says O. Panneerselvam

March 30, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

O. Panneerselvam, coordinator of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation, on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to contest from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency, for the upcoming Lok Sabah polls.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who was speaking in Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, at a workers’ meeting of NDA partners said: “This region is facing severe drinking water problems that have not been resolved for a long time. There needs to be industrial development here to develop the region. I will take this to Mr. Modi’s notice and resolve these issues once I am elected.”

Mr. Panneerselvam is contesting as an Independent candidate, backed by the BJP and its allies.

Mr. Panneerselvam also stressed that his ancestors were from the undivided Ramanathapuram district. “They have moved from the sea side to the hills, and now, I have come from the hills to the sea side,” he quipped

Former Minister R. Vaithilingam, former MLA E.A. Rathnasababathy and BJP East district president C. Jagadeesan were present along with party workers from the alliance parties that consist of the BJP, PMK and TMC among others.

Video on social media

Earlier, a video clip purportedly showing Mr. Panneerselvam giving ₹1,000 in cash to a woman who welcomed him with an ‘aarti,’ went viral on social media platforms. However, it was difficult to establish the authenticity of the video.

Speaking to The Hindu, an election officer in the district said the matter had come to their notice and appropriate action would be taken, if the video was genuine.

