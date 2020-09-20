Grasping the key essentials from an alumna

The ninth batch of PGPBM (Post Graduate Programme in Business Management) 2020-22, IIM-Trichy, had the opportunity to grasp the key essentials for leveraging the programme successfully from none other than an alumna of 2014-17 batch, on Saturday.
Addressing the students on virtual platform, Lakshmi Priya, Manager, Rane Madras Ltd. emphasized on open-mindedness, sincerity and dedication, trust-worthiness with employer and family members, and ideal work-study-life balance, while citing her learnings at the workplace. The pedagogy, rigour and dedication of faculty will stand the students in good stead, Ms. Lakshmi Priya said.
Chief guest Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, specified the need for students to create inflection points in their career. The MBA programme gives a wider view of the business and economic environment. Students learn not just what is to be done, but also the path to be avoided. Reflecting on his experience in the automotive industry, Mr. Ganesh Mani urged the participants to transform into growth drivers, and take the Indian economy to the next level.
Director of IIM-Trichy Bhimaraya Metri observed that the batch of 50 students with average work experience of 8.5 years, was comparable to other international executive program batches.
Deepak Srivastava, Dean (Academics) and Karthik Dhandapani, Chairperson of PGPBM, joined the dignitaries in honouring recipients of Term Wise Merit Awards for best academic performance, Director’s Merit Awards, and Best Industry Project awards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath