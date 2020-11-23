‘Grantsmanship Workshop’ held at TRRI

THANJAVUR

23 November 2020 19:10 IST

A workshop for scientists on ways to tap funds for research projects from various sponsoring agencies was conducted at Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai, by Tamil Nadu Agricultue University recently.

Inaugurating the three-day ‘Grantsmanship Workshop’ through video-conference, N. Kumar, vice-chancellor, TNAU, told participating scientists that tapping funds from funding agencies would help in developing research infrastructure and overall development of research stations, alongside giving a fillip to their career.

Advertising

Advertising

V. Ambethgar, Director, TRRI, said the objective of the workshop was to provide insight into formulating successful research project proposals.

A total of 41 scientists from Region II jurisdictions of TNAU consisting of TRRI, Aduthurai; Rice Research Station, Tirur; Centre of Excellence in Millets, Athiyandal; National Pulses Research Centre, Vamban; Regional Research Station, Vridhachalam; Oilseeds Research Station, Tindivanam; Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore; Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani; Sugarcane Research Station, Melalathur; Agricultural Research Station, Virinjipuram; and Cotton Research Station, Veppanthattai took part.

Senior scientists from the institutes discussed ways of preparing winning research project proposals and the importance of tapping external funds for development of the institutes.

During the workshop, the scientists formulated research project proposals addressing emerging research needs in mandate crops of Region II in theme areas viz., integrated farming system, water harvesting and recycling, drought mitigation, crop variety development, resistance breeding, physiology of pest and disease resistance, pathogen-host-environment interactions, use of plant-based products in pest management, disease forecasting, artificial intelligence, biosensors, biofortification, value addition, farm mechanization, modelling, ecological engineering and nanotechnological applications.

The proposals would be submitted to funding agencies such as Life Sciences Research Board, SEED, BRNS, DBT, NABARD, IMPRINT and DST, a TRRI press release said.