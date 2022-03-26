Granting bail to accused opposed

The Tiruvarur district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed letting out the accused who had set on fire a house at Thennavarayanallur recently on bail.

According to party sources, a thatched house at Radhanallur Colony Street near Thennavarayanallur in Tiruvarur taluk was set on fire by three persons a few days ago and they were caught by the police subsequently. However, the accused persons were let on bail.

Protesting the release of the accused persons on bail, the CPI(M) Tiruvarur district office-bearers staged a protest demonstration at Thennavarayanallur market on Saturday condemning the police. They withdrew their demonstration after the police assured that the case against the three accused would be pursued legally, sources added.