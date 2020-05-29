Tiruchirapalli

Grand Anicut gets a fresh of lick of paint ahead of water release

Workers painting the Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Workers painting the Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

The Grand Anicut (Kallanai), the ancient water regulator from where water is distributed for irrigation in the core delta districts, is being spruced up ahead of its opening next month.

The Public Works Department has taken up the work to give a facelift to the anicut, built by the Chola King Karikalan. Apart from checking the operational readiness of the shutters, the PWD is also giving the structure a fresh coat of paint.

Water is set to be released for irrigation from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on the scheduled date of June 12 and farmers in the delta are gearing up for a full fledged kuruvai crop after a gap of eight years. A section of delta farmers have started preparing their fields and others having filter point facilities have started raising nurseries for ‘kuruvai’. Water is likely to be released from Grand Anicut on June 15 or 16 once the Mettur water reaches here.

Last year, the shutters were lifted in August instead of in June. It was in June 2011, the shutters of Grand Anicut were lifted a week before the normal date of opening of shutters to release water for irrigation from the Mettur dam.

The announcement about the date of water release from Mettur dam is likely to influence a large number of paddy cultivators in the core delta districts to go in for `kuruvai’ and `thaladi’ crop during this season as the present storage level at the Mettur dam and meteorological predictions have given them confidence that there may not be any water shortage problem during this season.

Reports about the sporadic rain in the catchment areas of Cauvery and other rivers in Karnataka in the last few days is also said to have boosted their confidence, sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 6:07:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/grand-anicut-gets-a-fresh-of-lick-of-paint-ahead-of-water-release/article31703481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY