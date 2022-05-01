Grama Sabha meetings commemorate May Day in central districts

Progress of various government schemes reviewed by Ministers and officials

Gram Sabha meetings were held in all 404 village panchayats in the district on the occasion of May Day with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru taking part in a meeting organised at Muthupudayanpatti in Manapparai block on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nehru said developmental works at the village-level would be taken up based on the views and suggestions aired by participants at the meetings. Steps would be taken to implement the demands, including provision of basic amenities, employment and old age pension, raised by them.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniandi and local body representatives participated, an official release said.

Tiruvarur

The activities carried out through the Rural Development department were reviewed during the grama sabha meeting at Ammaiyappan village in Tiruvarur district, with Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan participating as special observer.

The meetings conducted in 430 panchayats in the district reinforced the importance of deriving optimal utility of government schemes. The topics of discussion included Namakku Naame scheme, Jal Jeevan Scheme, MNREGS, ground water recharge, and desiltation of water bodies.

Thanjavur

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver chaired the grama sabha meeting at Pillayarpatti village, in the presence of Member of Parliament S.S. Palanimanickam.

The expenditure carried out under several government schemes was scrutinised during the grama sabha meetings conducted at 589 villages.

Anaithu India Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, ban on plastic use, Mahalir Thittam, old age pension, and kisan cards figured among the various topics taken up for discussion.

Pudukottai

Gram Sabha meetings were organised in the district on Sunday with Minister for Law S. Regupathy taking part in a couple of meetings organised at Lembalakudi panchayat in Tirumayam block and Rayavaram panchayat in Arimalam block.

Addressing the villagers, Mr. Regupathy said various schemes were being implemented by the State government for the benefit of the people. Steps would be taken to renovate the Bodi 'kanmoi' and 'Thuvara 'kanmoi', he said adding that steps would also be taken to construct a community hall at these places.

He highlighted the works taken up under various schemes at Lembalakudi panchayat for the beneficiaries.

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan participated in the gram sabha meeting organised at Kuppakudi panchayat in Tiruvarankulam block. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meyyanathan said steps would be taken to implement the demands of the general public of the village. Steps would also be taken to increase the revolving fund for the women self-help groups of the village and implement government schemes, he added.

Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu took part in the gram sabha meeting organised at Tiruvarankulam panchayat. While highlighting the government schemes to the people of the village, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said steps would be taken to implement all the demands of the public of the village, an official press release here said.

Perambalur

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya on Sunday said the Chief Minister had given instruction to take steps to immediately resolve minor grievances of the people at the village-level.

Speaking at the gram sabha meeting organised at Thevaiyur village in Veppanthattai block in the district, Ms. Venkada Priya said various camps were conducted continuously to carry out minor corrections in pattas at village panchayat. This had resulted in disposal of many petitions received .

The progress made in works executed under various schemes were explained during the meeting, an official release said.

Nagapattinam

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj participated as a special observer at Panangudi village in the Grama Sabha meeting.

The Collector reviewed the progress of various government schemes, and emphasised on the importance of hygiene, sanitation, and improving greenery.

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman and Nagapattinam MLA Mohamed Shanavas also took part.

Mayiladuthurai

In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector R. Lalitha took part in the grama sabha meeting as a special observer at Sembanarkovil village in commemoration of May Day, along with Poompuhar MLA Nivetha M. Murugan.

The progress of MNREGS and various other schemes pertaining to roads, drinking water, electricity, and sanitation was determined through the grama sabha meetings in 241 villages in the district, the Collector said.

Joint Director of Department of Rural Development S. Murugannan also took part.

Karur

Minister of Electricity V. Senthil Balaji took part in the special grama sabha meeting held at Kilakkur near Manmangalam in Karur district on Sunday.

Besides interacting with the residents of the village, the Minister promised to implement all infrastructural needs of the village. He said that the Primary Health Centre at Manmangalam would be upgraded as a taluk hospital. He would look into the complaints of drinking water issues in and around the village.

Collector T. Prabhushankar presided over the grama sabha meeting held at Vathiyam near Kulithalai.

Ariyalur

Collector P. Ramana Swaraswathi participated at the special grama sabha meeting held at Thenkatchiperumal Natham village near T. Palur.

She asked the elected representatives of the village to ensure the all-round development of the village. Proper attention must be paid to women and children's health, clean environment and protected drinking water.