ADVERTISEMENT

Grama Sabha meeting held at Thenpuranadu in Panchamalai

November 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Thenpuranadu in Panchamalai conducted on the occasion of the Local Body Day on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar said that the State government had been implementing various schemes for the people. Many of them were aimed at improving the standard of living of the people. They should have better understanding about the schemes so as to utilise them well.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Devanathan, panchayat president, Thenparanadu, Banumathi and senior officials and others participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US