Grama Sabha meeting held at Thenpuranadu in Panchamalai

November 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Thenpuranadu in Panchamalai conducted on the occasion of the Local Body Day on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar said that the State government had been implementing various schemes for the people. Many of them were aimed at improving the standard of living of the people. They should have better understanding about the schemes so as to utilise them well.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Devanathan, panchayat president, Thenparanadu, Banumathi and senior officials and others participated.

