Gram sabha meetings to be held in Pudukottai district on November 1

 Gram sabha meetings will be held in the 497 village panchayats in the district on November 1 which is observed as Local Governance Day. An official press release called upon the general public, persons with disabilities, members of self-help groups and service organisations to take part in large numbers at the Gram Sabha meetings.

The meetings should hold exhibitions highlighting the schemes being implemented by the Rural Development department. Protection of waterbodies and greenery and the ways to improve the finances for the panchayats should also form part of the discussions during the meetings.


