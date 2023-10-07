HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Graduation Day held

October 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Degree certificates were distributed to the students of Management, Chemistry and Biotechnology, Computer Applications, Sciences, Commerce and Education courses at the convocation held at the SASTRA Deemed University on Saturday.

While presenting the degree certificates to the School of Management and School of Chemical and Bio Technology students, Prem Singh, president, Group HR, JK Organisations and National President, NHRD Network, emphasised the importance of life long learning, out of the box thinking, taking risk and accepting difficult tasks.

Presenting the degree certificates to the students of Computer Applications, Sciences, Commerce and Education courses, Sreekanth Yagnamurthy, principal, Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, said that though meta cognition and creating thinking make successful individuals he called upon the students to be both intellectual and compassionate in the life and career.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.