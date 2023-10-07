Graduation Day held

October 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Degree certificates were distributed to the students of Management, Chemistry and Biotechnology, Computer Applications, Sciences, Commerce and Education courses at the convocation held at the SASTRA Deemed University on Saturday.

While presenting the degree certificates to the School of Management and School of Chemical and Bio Technology students, Prem Singh, president, Group HR, JK Organisations and National President, NHRD Network, emphasised the importance of life long learning, out of the box thinking, taking risk and accepting difficult tasks.

Presenting the degree certificates to the students of Computer Applications, Sciences, Commerce and Education courses, Sreekanth Yagnamurthy, principal, Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, said that though meta cognition and creating thinking make successful individuals he called upon the students to be both intellectual and compassionate in the life and career.