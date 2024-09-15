GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Graduates urged to enhance skills for contributing to nation-building

Published - September 15, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Ravichandran Ramasamy, member of the National Company Law Tribunal (Technical), addressing graduates at the convocation of SASTRA University on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ramasamy, member of the National Company Law Tribunal (Technical), addressing graduates at the convocation of SASTRA University on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The role of graduates in nation-building needs to be strengthened through professional skillsets and moral etiquettes as India marches towards a 30 Trillion dollar economy by 2047, said speakers at the convocation held at the SASTRA University here on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ramasamy, National Company Law Tribunal member (Technical) and former principal chief commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu, who delivered the graduation day address for the graduates from the Schools of Law and Management, urged the lawyers and managers to build a self-righteous framework to convert noble thoughts to desired destiny.

K. Vidyashankar, chairman and managing director, MM Forgings, in his speech, stressed the need for adaptability, learnability, deployability and responsibility. He advised the mechanical and civil engineering graduates to be tactful in numeracy and strategy.

Degrees were awarded to over 700 students of various courses at the convocation. S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA University, was present.

