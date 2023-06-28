June 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A grading system designed for the extraction of oil from palm fruits conceived by the Central University of Tamil Nadu faculty members has been patented.

According to a CUTN release, the faculty team led by the Head of Computer Science Department, P. V. S. S. R Chandra Mouli has conceived the system which incorporates a range of advanced components to ensure accurate assessment and efficient processing.

It includes a specially designed housing that allows for the placement of palm oil fruit, accompanied by a shadow-free illumination source to enhance the visibility of the fruits. The integration of a multi-rotor drone equipped with a camera enables the capture and transmission of high-quality images of the palm oil fruit to a client computer.

An image processing software analyses the captured images and employs sophisticated algorithms to grade the quality of the palm oil fruit accurately. By utilizing a flight controller, the system was capable of receiving user commands and performing various calculations based on input from built-in sensors that detect orientation changes, speed, and height.

This enables the system to determine the optimal power distribution to each motor, ensuring a stable flight and reliable data collection. The grading system provides continuous evaluation of the quality of palm oil fruit through continuous visual inspection of multiple samples. The data generated from this analysis is used to classify the fruit into distinct categories, such as ripe, under-ripe, and overripe. This categorization enables palm oil producers to make informed decisions regarding the extraction process, resulting in improved efficiency and quality control, the release added.

