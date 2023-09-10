Grade separators to come up at five junctions in the proposed road connecting Madurai and Karur highways in Tiruchi

September 10, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has identified five locations to construct grade separators as a part of its plan to lay a new road on the banks of River Koraiyar connecting the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway with the Tiruchi - Karur National Highway cutting across the southwestern part of the city.

The proposed nine-metre-wide double lane for 12.5 km starts from Panjapur in the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway will run through Karumandapam in Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway along the eastern banks of River Koraiyar connecting Kuzhumayi Amman temple, Vayalur road to join with the Tiruchi - Karur National Highway near River Kudamurutti bridge.

The civic body mooted the proposal to connect Madurai and Karur highways to decongest arterial roads of the city, particularly the Dindigul and Vayalur roads. This project will also ease the traffic movement from Panjapur. Once completed, commuters in two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can use this road instead of navigating through the city.

A detailed project report was prepared by Tiruchi Corporation, the project implementing agency, and submitted to the State government to get the administrative sanction. Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to construct grade separators along the proposed road and identified five locations.

The grade separators will have approach roads for a length of 400 metres on each side and come up at the intersections of the major roads at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar railway crossing at Edamalaipatti Pudur, Karumandapam at Dindigul road, near Kuzhumayi Amman temple, Vayalur road and near River Kudamurutti bridge, said a senior Corporation official.

This project will also involve acquiring 8.75 acres of private land and negotiations with the owners are under way, official sources added. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹367 crore, will start soon after getting the State government’s approval and is likely to take two years to complete.

