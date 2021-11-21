GPS gadgets distributed on World Fisheries Day

Nagapattinam

GPS gadgets were provided to fishers in Nagapattinam district as part of the World Fisheries Day celebration on Sunday.

The GPS gadgets sponsored by ONGC were handed over to the fishers by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj at a function in Akkaraipettai Fishing Harbour.

The fishers were provided with training in first-aid. A team of fire and rescue service department personnel trained them in rescue operations at times of emergencies.

N. Gowthaman, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, joined the Collector in honouring fishers who had excelled in swimming and other competitions.

The fishers were apprised about the various initiatives taken by the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Welfare for improving their livelihood.

The Government was keen on promoting fish as an important source of protein and broad-basing employment opportunities for people in the coastal areas by improving the infrastructure, the officials said.