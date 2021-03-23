GPS-enabled motorcycles given to beat constables

TIRUCHI

23 March 2021 20:33 IST

Beat constables attached to different police stations falling within the city limits and mandated with the task of patrolling in their jurisdiction have been provided with new 50 motorcycles equipped with a slew of gadgets including a Global Positioning System (GPS) device to track the exact location of the vehicles.

The motorcycles, sponsored by private firms, have been allocated to an equal number of beats falling under 14 law and order police stations.

The new vehicles were handed over to the Beat Constables a few days ago to carry out patrolling in shifts in their areas. They have been fitted with a mega phone system, siren, blinker lights at the front and rear and provision for cell phone charging. The GPS device installed in the motorcycles will enable in tracking their precise location.

According to police sources, the vehicles will be tracked from the modern police control room. The city police have a total of 50 beats coming under various police stations. The number of beats differ from one police station to another. For instance, Srirangam, Woraiyur and Palakkarai police stations have four beats each, while Ariyamangalam police station has three.

The beat constables attached to different police stations are deployed in shifts to cover areas allocated to them. They also have check posts falling within the city limits.

The new motorcycles have been given to the constables for greater mobility. They will be under the control of the station house officer of the police station. An alert will be sent from the control room to the beat constable to attend to emergency situations in a particular area, say the sources.