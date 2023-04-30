‘Govt. will soon release funds to private schools for admission of students under RTE Act’

April 30, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government will soon release funds to private schools for admission of students under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, said Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education after distributing recognition certificates to 308 private schools from 10 districts on Sunday.

Speaking at the event in Tiruchi, he said reimbursement of fees to private schools for admission of students under the RTE Act would be soon sanctioned to the private schools. “Apart from education, students should also be engaged in extracurricular activities, including sports,” said Mr. Poyyamozhi.

Giving away the renewal of recognition certificates to 308 private schools from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi districts, Mr. Poyyamozhi said as many as 12,631 nursery and primary schools with around 56.9 lakhs students run by private managements in the State were given a renewal of recognition certificates every three years.

He said private institutions are also one of the stakeholders in the School Education department, and both government and private schools should work together to impart holistic education to students by learning from each other.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that various schemes provided by the School Education department for the welfare of the students proved to be successful. The career guidance programme launched for Class 12 students helps them get information on various courses and career opportunities from experts, said Mr. Kumar.

Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Deputy Mayor G. Dhivya, Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali, Director of Matriculation Schools S. Nagaraja Murugan, Members of the Legislative Assembly and other senior officials took part.