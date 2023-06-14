Govt. will consider demand for hike in milk procurement price: Minister

June 14, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday said the State government would consider the demand for increasing milk procurement price.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Aavin plant here, he said that farmers, who were affiliated with milk cooperative societies, had every right to demand a better price for their milk and it was under the consideration of the government. Aavin was for offering the right price. The demand for a rise in procurement price was fair and the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. A decision would be taken soon.

Some private dairies were indulging in unfair practices. Hence, in order to ensure the quality of milk, officials were conducting checks on the milk procured and marketed by private dairies. It was the duty of the government to ensure the supply of quality milk, he added.

To a question on scarcity of milk, Mr. Thangaraj said there were some issues in distribution of milk in Chennai. A number of steps were taken and the issue was sorted out. Milk was being supplied to consumers without any glitch now. Milk procurement had gone up to 30 lakh litres a day from 22 lakh litres. More steps would be taken to increase the procurement.

Aavin had a strong foundation to face competition. It was not wary of Amul. However, it should not encroach the milk shadow areas of Aavin. Though there were vacancies here and there, officials had taken steps to re-distribute the staff members to the needy areas, he added.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting on the functioning of Tiruchi Aavin with senior officials. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was also present.