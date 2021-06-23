Govt. urged to set up traditional seed bank

The Aadhirengam Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Protection Centre has called upon the State government to set up a traditional paddy seed bank in order to enhance availability for cultivation.

At present, the centre is engaged in generation of traditional paddy seeds with the help of like-minded farmers and has succeeded in its endeavour to keep the varieties alive. However, involvement of the government will help improve their availability on a large-scale if it comes forward to set up a seed bank, said centre coordinator, Rajesh.

Of late, most of the younger generation farmers have opted for cultivation of traditional paddy varieties under the organic farming method, he added.