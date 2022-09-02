Govt. to consult legal experts on filing appeal against bail granted to accused in Kallakurichi school case

PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said the State government would consult its legal experts on filing an appeal against the bail granted to the administrators of the private school in Kallakurichi, where the death of a class XII girl had triggered violence recently.

The High Court had granted bail to the school correspondent, his wife and two women teachers. Replying to a query on whether the State government would go on appeal as sought by various political parties, the Minister said the government would go by the legal opinion.

Answering a query on allegations that ganja was widely available in the State, Mr. Regupathy said the State government was maintaining a vigil leading to the seizures of the contraband.