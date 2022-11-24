Govt to allocate ₹25 lakh each for construction of building for Urban Health and Wellness Centre at 708 locations in State: Health Minister

November 24, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday said that the State government would allocate ₹25 lakh each for construction of building for the Urban Health and Wellness Centres which is to come up at 708 locations across the State.

The Urban Health and Wellness Centres would come up at 21 corporations and 63 municipalities. A doctor, a nurse and two other staff would be attached to every centre, Mr. Subramanian told reporters here after inaugurating out-patient building, new buildings for sub health centres and quarters for nurses constructed at different places in the district at a total cost of ₹2.13 crore.

After a long gap, 25 primary health centres and equal number of urban health centres have been sanctioned in the State. As per the direction of the Chief Minister, the primary health centres had been allocated where ever the demand for the establishment of such centre had been raised by the people’s representative, Mr. Subramanian said.

Replying to a query, he said about 6 lakh outpatients visit government hospitals all over the State every day, while the number of those undergoing treatment as in-patients was about 60,000 to 70,000. The number of surgeries being done every day in government hospitals all over the State was around 9,000. The Minister said the Government Headquarters Hospital at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district would be upgraded at a cost of ₹46 crore.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the primary health centre at Veeradipatti and ascertained from the doctors about the quality of treatment being given to patients, availability of medical kits and the basic infrastructure facilities. Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja, Gandarvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai and officials accompanied the Health Minister