Govt. schoolteacher arrested for assaulting police officer in Lalgudi

March 23, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A government schoolteacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a police inspector in Lalgudi.

Azhagammai, Inspector of All Women Police Station, was involved in security work at the Saptharishiswarar temple festival held on Saturday. While regulating the crowd, Ms. Azhagammai had allegedly asked R. Karthikadevi, 41, from Nannimangalam village, a government schoolteacher working in Puthurpalayam Government Higher Secondary School, to stand aside.

There was a heated argument between them during which Ms. Karthikadevi had allegedly physically assaulted Ms. Azhagammai.

The Lalgudi police has filed a case based on Ms. Azhagammai’s complaint and arrested Ms. Karthikadevi.

