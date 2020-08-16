Govt. school teachers get ready for admission work

TIRUCHI

Government school teachers are getting back to duty from Monday, to attend to admission-related work, after months of inactivity caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government had announced last week that the admission of students into classes I, VI and IX will begin from August 17.

School heads say they have put in place measures to ensure adherence to physical distancing norms.

Teachers of panchayat union primary and upper primary schools, on their part, sounded hopeful of scaling up enrolment due to the setback caused to the economy due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The pandemic has thrown many in the village out of jobs. The workforce from villages are mainly labourers in agricultural fields or construction sites in urban areas. Since the agricultural activities are yet to pick up and the construction works have come to a near standstill in the towns and cities, the parents of the children are expected to avail the utility of free education in government schools," a senior teacher in a panchayat union school in Tiruverumbur block said.

But, the teachers say they have no idea about how the students could be engaged after the admission process.

'It is not about our capability. Having been recruited through the Teachers' Recruitment Board, we have the knowledge and skills to swiftly adapt to the online platform. But, the bare fact is that the students do not have the gadgets to be a part of the online process," another teacher said.

According to officials of school education department, the Kalvi television channel run by the government will be relied upon for completing portions.

The role of the teachers will be to monitor the learning of the students by forming whatsapp groups class-wise, an official said.

Here again, the teachers wonder how the students in villages could be expected to have high-end android phones.