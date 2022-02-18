Govt school teacher in Tiruchi arrested under POCSO Act

Police said he sexually harassing a class XII girl student on Thursday

Police said he sexually harassing a class XII girl student on Thursday

A teacher of a government higher secondary school at Inamkulathur near Tiruchi has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a class XII girl student in the school premises, on Thursday.

The accused, B. Murugesan (49), was arrested on a complaint lodged by the victim. Murugesan had been working as teacher of English in the school for the past six years.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Thursday when the monthly revision test for the class XII students was on. Murugesan, who was deputed as an examiner for the revision test, allegedly sexually harassed the girl during the exam at the test hall, the sources said.

The girl lodged a complaint with the Jeeyapuram All Women Police where a case under the POCSO Act was booked. Murugesan was subsequently arrested.