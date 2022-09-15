Govt. school teacher ends life at mother’s house near Tiruchi

She was depressed after a Pocso case was booked against her, say sources

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 15, 2022 17:55 IST

A 32-year-old woman government school teacher against whom a POCSO Act case had been booked earlier allegedly ended her life at her mother’s house at Manachanallur near here on Wednesday. 

Police sources said the Musiri All Women Police had registered a POCSO Act case against the teacher and named her as accused no. 2. The woman had been teaching English in the government school at Nettavelampatti.  The sources said the teacher was apparently depressed after the case was booked against her. She was also reportedly depressed that she did not have children.

The teacher went on leave and had been staying with her mother at Manachanallur where she allegedly ended her life. The Manachanallur police registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on a complaint from the woman’s husband. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

