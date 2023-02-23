ADVERTISEMENT

Government school teacher arrested under POCSO Act

February 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A government high school teacher was arrested on Thursday on the charge of misbehaving with girl students recently. The accused, P. Selvakumar (33) was an English teacher. Selvakumar, a native of Dindigul district, had been staying at Thuraimangalam in Perambalur. He was arrested on a complaint preferred by a Child Welfare Committee official. The accused was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Sub-Jail in Perambalur. The Perambalur All Women Police station has registered a case under POCSO Act against the accused.

