Govt. school teacher arrested under POCSO Act

February 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A government school teacher in the district was arrested under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing a girl student after reportedly taking her and a few other students to Kodaikanal last month.

The arrest of the teacher R. Ramesh, 45, on Sunday came following an inquiry conducted by officials and on the basis of a complaint lodged by District Social Welfare Officer Gokula Priya. Ramesh is said to be the Assistant Headmaster of the school.

Police sources said Ramesh took a group of five students, including three girls in a car, on a private tour to Kodaikanal without the knowledge of the school authorities last month. He is alleged to have sexually harassed a girl there and reportedly threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. He is also alleged to have threatened the students upon return to delete the photos failing which he would reduce their marks in the practical exam.

The issue of the private tour organised by Ramesh and the offence allegedly committed by him came to light recently and a petition in this regard was given to the district administration. Based on the petition, an inquiry was conducted by officials of the School Education and Social Welfare Department. A complaint was lodged at Keeranur All Women Police station where a case under the POCSO Act was booked leading to the arrest of the teacher, the sources further said.