Tiruchirapalli

Govt school teacher arrested under POCSO Act

A government school teacher in Pudukottai district has been arrested by police under the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019 on the charge of sexually assaulting a girl in the school falling under the Malaiyur police station limits.

Although the crime was allegedto have been committed in November last year, the issue was reported to the police on Monday.

The accused V. Sriniyappa, 57, was a Mathsteacher inthe school. Acting on a complaint from a District Child Protection Unit official, the Alangudi All Women Police arrested the teacher and got him remanded, said police sources. Ends


