ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Pudukottai

Published - October 01, 2024 09:02 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old history teacher of a government boys higher secondary school in Pudukottai district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing and abusing three minor boys of Class XII in the school.

The police gave the name of the accused as S. Sakthivel of Keezhakarupirankottai village in Alangudi taluk. The complaint was lodged by District Child Protection Officer of Pudukottai D. Vasanthakumar based on information to the childline.

A case has been booked against him under the POCSO Act at the Alangudi All Women Police Station. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / school

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US