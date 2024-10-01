Govt. school teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Pudukottai

A 40-year-old history teacher of a government boys higher secondary school in Pudukottai district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing and abusing three minor boys of Class XII in the school.

The police gave the name of the accused as S. Sakthivel of Keezhakarupirankottai village in Alangudi taluk. The complaint was lodged by District Child Protection Officer of Pudukottai D. Vasanthakumar based on information to the childline.

A case has been booked against him under the POCSO Act at the Alangudi All Women Police Station.

