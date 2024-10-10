Govt. school teacher arrested on charge of sexually harassing girls in Thanjavur

A government school teacher in Thanjavur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a few of his girls.

The accused, Muthukumaran, 35, worked as a Mathematics teacher. On August 12, parents of some students from Classes IX and X lodged a complaint with the Child Helpline alleging that Muthukumaran had been sexually harassing girls.

Following the complaint, on August 13, Child Helpline officials visited the school and with the principal’s permission the officials requested students to submit written statements regarding the allegations. Several students reported that Muthukumaran had indeed engaged in inappropriate behaviour, prompting the officers to escalate the matter.

Based on their findings, the Child Helpline submitted a report to the district Chief Education Officer (CEO), and Muthukumaran was suspended from his position on August 14.

However, despite the suspension, a complaint was not filed with the police for nearly two months. When parents concerned followed up with the Child Helpline, they found that a case had not been registered against the teacher.

The parents announced their plans to stage a protest against this in front of the school. Meanwhile, Child Helpline officials filed a complaint with the Orathanadu All Women Police Station against Muthukumaran. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Muthukumaran on Wednesday. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

