GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. school teacher arrested on charge of sexually harassing girls in Thanjavur

Published - October 10, 2024 05:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A government school teacher in Thanjavur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a few of his girls.

The accused, Muthukumaran, 35, worked as a Mathematics teacher. On August 12, parents of some students from Classes IX and X lodged a complaint with the Child Helpline alleging that Muthukumaran had been sexually harassing girls.

Following the complaint, on August 13, Child Helpline officials visited the school and with the principal’s permission the officials requested students to submit written statements regarding the allegations. Several students reported that Muthukumaran had indeed engaged in inappropriate behaviour, prompting the officers to escalate the matter.

Based on their findings, the Child Helpline submitted a report to the district Chief Education Officer (CEO), and Muthukumaran was suspended from his position on August 14.

However, despite the suspension, a complaint was not filed with the police for nearly two months. When parents concerned followed up with the Child Helpline, they found that a case had not been registered against the teacher.

The parents announced their plans to stage a protest against this in front of the school. Meanwhile, Child Helpline officials filed a complaint with the Orathanadu All Women Police Station against Muthukumaran. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Muthukumaran on Wednesday. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Published - October 10, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.