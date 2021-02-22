Govt. school students stage protest opposing transfer of teacher

Opposing the transfer of their Mathematics teacher by the School Education Department to another school in the district, a group of students of Perumalpalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Thuraiyur block staged a protest by blocking passage of a Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation for a while on Monday.
The transfer order was issued by the District Educational Officer of Lalgudi following an inquiry after a reported fallout between the PG teacher and the school head backed by some teachers due to disagreement over certain administrative aspects of the school.
The teacher was believed to have questioned the practice of the school to levy annual fee of ₹ 1,500 from each student, on the ground that the entire education ought to be imparted free of cost.
Also, the physically challenged teacher belonging to an oppressed community was said to have acted tough against a section of students wearing caste bands, earning the displeasure of some of his colleagues. Earlier, during the academic year, the teacher was subjected to an inquiry over alleged misbehaviour with a girl student.
Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan said that necessary action had to be taken to prevent a flare-up of groupism amongst the teachers.
While the Mathematics teacher was transferred to the Government Higher Secondary School in Thuvarankurichi, two other teachers were sent on deputation to other schools, the CEO said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath