Govt. school students in Perambalur get trained in IT skills

Government school students who underwent hands-on training in IT skills at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Kothavasal in Perambalur district.

20 August 2021 17:58 IST

IECD to have mobile cyber lab for students from far-flung areas

TIRUCHI

Eighty five government school students hailing from poor background in neighbouring Perambalur district have received hands-on training in information technology skills, thanks to an initiative of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of the Bharathidasan University.

All the students, including 45 girls, who had successfully cleared certificate programmes in different cyber courses under this initiative are from the Panchayat Union Middle School at remote Kothavasal village.

Reading materials for the students and software required for conducting the courses were supplied free of cost by the IECD under the Institutional Social Responsibility initiative in this 'face-to-face' learning programme that was conducted for a period of 10 months from June 2019 to March 2020. The Kothavasal panchayat union middle school is the first government school in the central region to have been selected by the IECD for imparting theoretical and practical IT skills for students hailing from very poor background, E. Ramganesh, Director, IECD, Bharathidasan University told 'The Hindu' on Friday. The computer courses were devised by the IECD for boys and girls from class V to VIII.

The school was identified by the IECD as it was equipped with a cyber lab with 25 computer terminals and internet facility, thanks to contribution from donors, and also with a view to reaching out to a government school functioning in a remote area, said Dr. Ramganesh. All the 85 students had voluntarily come forward and enrolled themselves for separate IT-related cyber courses meant for each standard.

The certificate course for standard V students was on computing skills, while it was on office automation for class VI students. Graphic Design course was meant for class VII students and web design for class VIII students. The IECD had teamed up with a private trust and the computer teacher of the school in imparting theoretical and hands-on training for the students at the school campus.

"This is a maiden effort of the IECD in imparting IT skills exclusively for government school students hailing from poor background to help in shaping their academic career", says Dr. Ramganesh. The programme was organised as government school students in remote areas seldom have access and the facility to undergo cyber courses and IT skills, he said. The toppers in each programme conducted in 2019-20 would be honoured during the passing out ceremony scheduled on August 25 at the University's Khajamalai campus in the city, said Dr. Ramganesh.

In another step towards reaching out to students especially those in the tribal areas, the IECD would soon procure a passenger vehicle and convert it into a mobile cyber lab by equipping it with 25 laptops along with accessories and internet facility. The Executive Council of the IECD, in which the University Vice Chancellor is the chairperson, had approved the mobile cyber lab. The vehicle along with tutors would visit remote schools and hold weekly classes on cyber courses for students from Class V to IX, said Dr. Ramganesh.