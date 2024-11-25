ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school headmaster arrested for alleged assault on Class X boy

Published - November 25, 2024 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The boy drew the ire of the headmaster when the broomsticks accidentally fell on the latter’s car in the school

The Hindu Bureau

The headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Pappapatti in Tiruchi district was arrested on Monday on charges of assaulting a minor boy who suffered a fracture in his right hand a few days ago. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thottiyam police have registered a case against headmaster K. Chandramohan, 61, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act based on a complaint preferred by the boy’s father M. Selvaraj of Jadamangalam village. 

Police sources said the 61-year-old headmaster is on a one-year extension.  The 15-year-old boy is a Class X student of the government school.

The boy is said to have been sweeping the classroom on the first floor when the broomsticks accidentally fell on the car of the headmaster. Irked over this, the headmaster is alleged to have twisted the boy’s right hand due to which the minor suffered a fracture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The boy’s parents took him to the Government Hospital at Thottiyam from where he was referred to the Government Hospital, Namakkal, the sources added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US