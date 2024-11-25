Govt. school headmaster arrested for alleged assault on Class X boy

The headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Pappapatti in Tiruchi district was arrested on Monday on charges of assaulting a minor boy who suffered a fracture in his right hand a few days ago.

The Thottiyam police have registered a case against headmaster K. Chandramohan, 61, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act based on a complaint preferred by the boy’s father M. Selvaraj of Jadamangalam village.

Police sources said the 61-year-old headmaster is on a one-year extension. The 15-year-old boy is a Class X student of the government school.

The boy is said to have been sweeping the classroom on the first floor when the broomsticks accidentally fell on the car of the headmaster. Irked over this, the headmaster is alleged to have twisted the boy’s right hand due to which the minor suffered a fracture.

The boy’s parents took him to the Government Hospital at Thottiyam from where he was referred to the Government Hospital, Namakkal, the sources added.

