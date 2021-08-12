Govt. school conducts online tests for students on a trial basis

The Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS), Pirattiyur, conducted tests for the students online on a trial basis. The method has been received well by students and their parents, and the school plans to conduct all tests in this format.

Of the 200 students at PUMS, Pirattiyur, around 70% of the students were able to attend online classes and 20% had access to video recordings sent by the teachers. For these students, M. Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Headmaster and science teacher, set up a Google Forms test.

The test is devised in such a manner that it allows the student to take the test any time of the day, and provide immediate results. “I send the students a voice message on our WhatsApp group giving them details about how to answer the questions and the students were able to grasp it quickly,” Mr. Ramesh said. All communication is on WhatsApp, including assignments and project submissions. Students are asked to take a photograph and send it to the teachers.

The students can click on the Google Form link sent on the group any time during the day to answer the questions. “In many households, the father is the only person with a smartphone and the children have to wait till they return home from work. For their benefit, this has been devised,” he said.

The question paper contains one-word multiple choice answers, two-mark questions and descriptive answers of five marks. “For the one-mark questions, marks are given immediately. This way the students, teachers and parents know what they have answered right, and where they must improve,” the teacher said. The school plans to conduct all future tests in this method.

Mr. Ramesh, along with other teachers in the school conduct online classes on Sundays as parents would be available on the days. A feedback session is conducted after the online classes to take stock of the parents’ concerns. “Many parents welcomed the online test initiative and were also impressed with the idea that the teachers were dedicating their weekends to the students. All the effort would be worth it if other schools across the State take PUPS, Prattiyur, as a role model and focus on children’s needs,” he added.