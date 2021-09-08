Govt. re-organises work of DCPs, re-defines ranges in Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate

The State government has accorded sanction for re-designating the posts of the Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) and the Deputy Commissioner (Crime Traffic) in Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate and for re-defining the police ranges falling under the Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) will be re-designated as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), while the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) will be re-designated as Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). Both Deputy Commissioners of Police would be allocated with Law & Order, Crime and Traffic Duties related works.

The number of Ranges falling under the Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate will increase from four to six under the re-arrangement which has also been accepted by the State government. The six re-defined Ranges would be: Thillai Nagar, Gandhi Market, Srirangam, K. K. Nagar, Cantonment and Ponmalai. Each Range would be headed by an officer in the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

An order to this effect has been issued by the Home Department based on the request and the proposal of the Director General of Police for effective functioning and to improve the performance of both Law and Order and Crime Units in Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate.

As per the re-arrangement, the Thillainagar Law and Order and Crime police stations; Woraiyur Law and Order and Crime police stations; Government Hospital Law and Order and Crime police stations; Srirangam Law and Order and Crime police stations, Palakkarai Law and Order and Crime police stations; Fort Law and Order and Crime police stations; Fort and Srirangam All Women Police stations, Traffic Investigation North; Woraiyur and Palakkarai Traffic Control will come under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The K.K. Nagar Law and Order and Crime Police stations; Cantonment Law and Order and Crime police stations; Sessions Court Law and Order and Crime police stations; E.Pudur Law and Order and Crime police stations; Ponmalai Law and Order and Crime police stations; Ariyamangalam Law and Order and Crime police stations; Airport Law and Order and Crime police stations; Cantonment and Ponmalai All Women Police Stations; Control Room, Cantonment Traffic Control, Ariyamangalam Traffic Control and Traffic Investigation South and Highway Patrol will come under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The existing post of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ponmalai Crime, is to be re-deployed as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nallur in Tiruppur City and the existing post of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort (Crime) is to be re-deployed as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anupperpalayam, also in Tiruppur City, according to the government order issued recently. The Director General of Police had informed that there was no financial implication involved in the proposal.