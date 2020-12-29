Govt. must encourage organic farming in State: meet

TIRUVARUR

29 December 2020 00:42 IST

Traditional rice must be included in noon-meal programmes in schools

A call to encourage organic farming and promotion of traditional paddy variety cultivation was made at National Farmer’s Day and Consumer’s Day event held at Tiruvarur last week.

Highlighting the advantages of consuming traditional paddy varieties raised in organic farming method at the event organised on behalf of CREATE – Save Our Rice Campaign and Veludaiyar Educational Institutions (VEI), speakers urged the State government to initiate steps for promoting organic farming as done by Kerala and create awareness of the traditional varieties among the public and farmers.

State Coordinator, CREATE–Save Our Rice Campaign, Raghunathan explained the presence of phyto-bioactive compounds naturally in traditional paddy varieties and its medicinal properties.

Mentioning about the ethnic characters of traditional paddy varieties, he said phyto-bioactive compounds could not be developed in any laboratory. Hence, it was time to take the information to consumers and make them aware of the richness of traditional varieties.

President of VEI Thiyagapaari observed that the traditional food system played a key role in maintaining immunity level during COVID-19 pandemic, while countries like the USA, which did not have such a food system struggled to contain the infection.

He also pointed out the flood or inundation resistance the varieties imbibed.

Professor from the Department of Zoology, A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College, Poondi, Thanjavur district, Bakkialakshimi, shared her research work on traditional rice varieties and their potential as a remedy to many non-communicable diseases like diabetics, blood pressure, heart disease, urinary tract infection, cancer, male sterility, decrease in sperm count, problems of women during menstrual cycle through the presence of phyto chemicals and bioactive compounds.

She also explained how ‘red kouni’ was an alternative to tablets prescribed by allopathy practitioners for type 2 diabetic disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, CREATE, Duraisingam urged the State government to ensure a market situation wherein the farm produces were bought at the minimum support price.

He also called upon farmers and consumers to extend their support in a coordinated way to achieve the objective.

Stressing the need to include traditional rice in noon-meal programmes considering the nutritious security of school children, Mr. Duraisingam urged the State government to procure traditional paddy seeds from farmers and redistribute to a greater number of farmers at a subsidised rate to ensure higher productivity of nutritious traditional paddy varieties.