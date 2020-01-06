Govt. mum on expanding Montessori-based education

Neither the School Education Department nor the Social Welfare Department has received a formal communication from the government on expanding the ambit of Montessori-type LKG/UKG education for children of 4 to 6 years in anganwadis, according to officials.

Last year, 88 anganwadis attached to government middle schools in Tiruchi district commenced the Montessori-based teaching system for LKG and UKG levels. State-wide, the system was started in 2,381 anganwadi centres with 52,933 children.

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal said there has been no communication yet from the government on expanding the scheme in anganwadi centres through deployment of surplus secondary grade teachers. As per official figures, 5,934 Secondary Grade Teachers in Aided Primary/Middle Schools and 1979 Secondary Grade Teachers in Panchayat Union/Government/Municipal/Primary and Middle Schools were posted to the anganwadis and were being imparted with simultaneous training under SSA.

Preferably, surplus women teachers have been deployed and in case of non-availability of women teachers, male teachers have been posted.

On their part, primary school teachers' associations are not certain whether the government had taken a wise decision in posting surplus secondary grade teachers to anganwadis, citing dwindling student strength.

“The need for quality pre-primary education was never in question. But, the government ought to have appointed teachers qualified for Montessori system of training in the anganwadis rather than dislocating teachers in primary schools,” C. Arockiaraj, Tiruchi District Unit of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Federation, said.

The premise of the government is that the children from these anganwadis will patronise government schools. But, there is no certainty that children in LKG/UKG classes in anganwadis will be enrolled in the panchayat union primary schools, at a time when there is an option for the parents to derive the benefit of free primary education in better-equipped private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, Mr. Arockiaraj said.

According to government officials, the surplus teachers posted to the anganwadis are being imparted with training to handle classes for LKG and UKG levels befitting the Montessori style of teaching.

Though the teachers are under the administrative ambit of the Department of Social Welfare, their professional performance is monitored by the respective head of the middle school to which the anganwadis are attached.

A senior official said the initiative was currently being carried out under a pilot basis for three years, and that further continuance will be based on third party evaluation.