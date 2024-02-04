Govt. likely to announce setting up of Olympic Academy at Panjapur in the State Budget

February 04, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A formal announcement on establishing the Olympic Academy at Panjapur in Tiruchi is likely to be made in the State Budget scheduled to be presented on February 19.

To provide intensive training to talented youths of the region to win medals for the country in international competitions, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced at a function in Tiruchi in December 2022 that an Olympic Academy would be established. The State government was expected to allocate funds for the project in the State Budget for 2023-24. However, the expectations were belied.

According to officials, besides making a formal announcement, the State government is likely to allocate funds for the Olympic Academy in the Budget 2024-25. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is said to have taken steps to include the proposal in the Budget. Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra visited Tiruchi recently and inspected the proposed site at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Road. He held discussions with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, officials of Tiruchi City Corporation and SDAT.

In a related development, the Tiruchi City Corporation has agreed to allot 20 more acres of land, in addition to the earlier allotment of 30 acres at Panjapur, to SDAT for setting up the Olympic Academy. The civic body has come forward to allocate the land parallel to the site, where it is building an integrated bus terminus. It is said to have convinced that 30 acres of land, which was earlier agreed upon by the Corporation, was insufficient to create infrastructure for Olympic sports.

There are about 168 Olympic sports. As per the proposal, the Olympic Academy will have world-class infrastructure for all recognised Olympic sports, including basketball, volleyball, cycling, hockey, football, tennis and swimming. A modern cricket training centre has been proposed with infrastructure facilities. Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Tiruchi on Wednesday, is expected to hold discussions with the officials on the issue.