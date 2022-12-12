Govt ITIs being revamped with laboratories and additional classrooms: Minister

December 12, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Monday said that laboratories and additional classrooms were being constructed at 69 Government Industrial Technical Institutes (ITIs) all over the State.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated ₹264.83 crore for execution of these works at the government ITIs with a view to revamping them in line with modern technology, Mr. Velu told reporters here.

The laboratories were being constructed to enable students to know about modern technologies which would help them in getting employment quickly. The works which were started in May this year were proceeding in full swing and poised for completion in January, he said.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the pace of construction of additional classrooms and laboratories at the Government ITIs at Perambalur and Alathur at a cost of ₹3.73 crore each. The works were being monitored by engineers of the Public Works department, he added.

Collector Sri Venkada Priya and officials accompanied the Minister, an official release said.