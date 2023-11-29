Govt ITI at Periya Venmani village to get own building

November 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Government Industrial Technical Institute (ITI) at Periya Venmani village in Kunnam taluk in Perambalur district will get its own building soon.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar laid the foundation for the construction of the building on Wednesday. The new building is to be constructed at a cost of ₹7.8 crore. The Government ITI in which around 100 students are studying is presently functioning in a temporary structure.

The Public Works Department will construct the building in an area measuring 1,540 square metres. The new building will have a portico, reception hall, classrooms, library, placement and counselling room, Principal chamber and toilets, among others, on the ground floor. The first floor will have classrooms, a laboratory, multipurpose hall and toilets.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam, Revenue and PWD department officials and others participated in the event, an official release said.

