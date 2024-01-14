Govt. gives nod for jallikattu at three villages in Tiruchi district

January 14, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has accorded permission for organising jallikattu at Periya Suriyur, Avarangadu, and Navalur Kuttapattu villages in Tiruchi district. Orders in this regard were issued by the government recently.

Periya Suriyur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city will be the first in the district this year to host the event on January 16.

It is customary for the villagers of Periya Suriyur in Tiruverumbur taluk to organise the event on the second day of the Tamil month Thai when Maatu Pongal is celebrated. The organising committee members have made arrangements at Periyakulam, a dry waterbody, which will be the venue for jallikattu this time.

As part of the arrangements, double barricades have been erected from the Vaadivaasal to prevent spectators from entering the arena when the event is under way. A stage has been erected to accommodate the VIPs, organisers and others to watch the event. Bulls brought from different places would be released one after the other from the Vaadivasal.

Officials inspected Periyar Suriyur village to ascertain the arrangements made for the traditional sport. Veterinary teams would be deployed at the examination point, registration point, and collection point of the arena. One team would be deployed separately to treat the injured bulls, said a senior official. Every bull would be examined prior to being released through the Vaadivaasal.

Similarly, Health department teams would examine every tamer participating in the event and to provide first aid to the injured persons. Ambulances would be deployed near the venue to shift the injured requiring higher treatment at the hospital.

Official sources said jallikattu at Avarangadu in Marungapuri taluk in the district would be organised on January 17 while the event at Navalur Kuttapattu village near Tiruchi would be organised on January 19. The Tiruchi district administration has received applications from 17 more villages seeking permission to conduct the event at the respective village. Ahead of conducting the events, an inter-departmental meeting was organised by the district administration.