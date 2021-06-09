Govt. employees urged to get vaccinated

District Revenue Officer P. Aravindan on Wednesday urged government employees to get vaccinated without fail.

Chairing a taluk-level meeting to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Peravurani, he directed revenue, health and police officials to ensure that relaxation granted for conducting marriages or mourning events was not violated since such events acted as a platform for spread of the infection.

They must not allow festivals or any other gatherings in the name of religion in their jurisdiction. They must implement lockdown restrictions strictly and book violators under the Disaster Management Act.

A vigil must be kept on COVID-19 patients permitted to remain in home quarantine and they must not hesitate to levy a fine of ₹2,500 if they found any of them leaving their residence during the period.

Urging village administrative officers to keep track of deaths reported in their jurisdiction, the DRO directed them to find out the cause of death and record the same. At the same time, officials and other government employees must maintain social distancing and other standard operating procedures laid down by the government while on duty.