Govt. employees resent engaging of private parties for breakfast scheme

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association has resented the implementation of the breakfast scheme in government schools through private parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a resolution adopted at the meeting of the TNGEA Thanjavur District 15 th circle unit here on Thursday, the association demanded that the responsibility of providing breakfast to school children be entrusted with the nutritious meal scheme staff and that an order to this effect should be issued immediately. The association also demanded the withdrawal of GOs 115 and 152.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US