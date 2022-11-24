Govt. employees resent engaging of private parties for breakfast scheme

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association has resented the implementation of the breakfast scheme in government schools through private parties.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting of the TNGEA Thanjavur District 15 th circle unit here on Thursday, the association demanded that the responsibility of providing breakfast to school children be entrusted with the nutritious meal scheme staff and that an order to this effect should be issued immediately. The association also demanded the withdrawal of GOs 115 and 152.