Govt. directive goes for a toss

Most buses bound for various destinations from Tiruchi were seen crowded

A day after the State government imposed fresh restrictions in view of the spike in number of COVID-19 cases, buses operated out of the Central Bus Stand in the city saw heavy rush of passengers on Thursday.

As per the latest order of the government, buses can not be operated beyond 50% of their capacity. The bus crews and passengers should ensure personal distancing while travelling in buses. But, most buses, which were being operated from Tiruchi for various destinations, did not seem to bother to enforce the directives. Almost all buses bound for Salem, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi, Devakottai, Tiruvarur, Dindigul and Nagapattinam were operated with full capacity. Many were seen travelling standing in close quarters and there was hardly any gap between the standing passengers. Except for a few, most passengers did not wear masks too. Moreover, no passengers were sanitised before boarding the buses. “No one bothers to follow the personal distancing norms. We find it difficult to implement the directives as no one is ready to wait till the arrival of the next bus,” says a conductor of a State Transport Corporation bus.

Some passengers entered into arguments with the bus crews questioning the State government for failing to operate more buses, specially when it had given instructions not to load passengers more than 50% of the capacity. “If we miss this trip, we will have to wait for thirty more minutes for the next bus. Even if we are ready to wait for the next bus we may not find a seat as passenger crowds continue to swell,” said K. Satish, who was bound for Karaikudi.

The bus stand was crowded since early morning. Since various colleges except for the medical colleges in around Tiruchi have closed the hostels in view of the holidays declared by the State government till January 20, a large number of students thronged the bus stand to return to their native places.

Buses being operated in city limits too failed to comply with the Government directives on limiting passengers. Almost all buses were operated with maximum capacity in Tiruchi.