Govt. departments working in unison to contain COVID-19 spread: Health Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that all government departments were working in a coordinated manner and with a sense of dedication in containing COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Comprehensive treatment to COVID-19 patients was yielding positive results, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters here.

Stating that there were 22 COVID-19 government hospitals functioning across the State, the Health Minister said facilities had been improved in other hospitals at the district level.

The State government’s COVID-19 containment measures had been appreciated by the Central government and medical experts, he said.

The Minister who earlier reviewed the measures taken in Pudukottai district said the COVID-19 containment measures were being effectively carried out by the district administration.

Measures had been intensified in the five containment zones in the district, he said, adding that frontline warriors involved in checking the spread of the viral disease were being given zinc and multi-vitamin tablets besides kabasura kudineer to improve their immunity level.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials of various government departments participated in the review meeting, an official release said.