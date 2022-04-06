Govt. departments not to extend services to helmetless two-wheeler riders in Karur district

Wearing helmets mandatory for buying liquor, refuelling from April 18

Seeking to ensure strict compliance of the helmet rule, the district administration has announced that two-wheeler riders without helmets would not be extended any service by government and private agencies / institutions in the district from April 18.

Two-wheeler riders without helmets would not be able to buy liquor at TASMAC outlets and petrol at fuel stations, District Collector T. Prabhushankar has announced.

Seeking to initiate coordinated efforts in this direction, Mr.Prabhushankar chaired a consultative meeting with various government department and private institutions, including educational institutions, public sector organisations and petroleum dealers, on Tuesday and requested their cooperation in ensuring strict compliance.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Prabhushankar expressed concern that Karur district was witnessing a high number of fatalities caused by road accidents involving two-wheeler riders. In almost all cases, the deaths were due to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

“In an attempt save precious lives, we have planned to launch a coordinated movement to enforce the helmet rule strictly in the district. Accordingly, two wheeler riders will not be extended any service by government departments, including the District Collectorate, PSUs, hotels, textile and jewellery shops, fuel stations and industries from April 18,” Mr. Prabhushankar said.

All establishments had been instructed to put up signboards in front of their premises to this effect. Signboards would be placed at all Tasmac liquor shops informing customers of the decision.

Fuel stations had been instructed not refuel two-wheelers if the riders were not wearing helmets. Children riding two-wheelers would not be allowed to refuel at the fuel stations. Fuel stations had also been instructed to ensure drivers of four-wheelers wore seat belts, he added.

Pointing out that a majority of employees of private establishments were two-wheeler riders, Mr. Prabhushankar urged owners of the establishments not to permit employees coming to work on two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

Revenue Divisional Officers had been instructed to inspect shops selling helmets and ensure that they sold only ISI certified head gear. Sub-standard products would be seized, he said.