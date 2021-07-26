Govt. colleges operate facilitation centres for convenience of rural students

TIRUCHI

Government arts and science colleges on Monday enabled enabled students to apply for first-year admission through operating facilitation centres for the convenience of students from rural parts.

Going by the demand last year, principals of government arts and science colleges expect more number of students to apply this time around.

Last year, there were over 12,800 applicants for 1,460 seats in various first-year programs in Periyar EVR Government Arts and Science College, Principal Suganthi said.

The online admission process will be carried out till August 10 and the admissions are likely to be completed within the end of next month such that classes could be started for first year students from September onwards, official sources said.